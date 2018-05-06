Motorcyclist killed after hitting pothole in Penn's Landing

A motorcyclist was killed after a crash involving a pothole in Penn's Landing.Pennsylvania State Police say it happened around 5:25 p.m. Saturday on northbound I-95 under the Ben Franklin Bridge.Investigators say the biker lost control after hitting a pothole then a guardrail.The 23-year-old victim from Collegeville, Pa. was taken to the hospital with severe head injuries.Authorities say he later died of his injuries.His identity has not been released.------