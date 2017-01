A multi-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard shut down the northbound inner lanes Tuesday night.Police say five vehicles collided just before 8:30 p.m. near Welsh Road in Northeast Philadelphia.One vehicle ended up partially on top of another.Others went off the roadway.At least three people were hurt and are being treated at Aria Health Torresdale.Officials say the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.The cause of the crash is under investigation.