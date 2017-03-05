TRAFFIC

Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens between Bensalem, Willow Grove after crash

The crash caused the closure of the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Bensalem and Willow Grove exits.

LOWER MORELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
All lanes of Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Willow Grove and Bensalem exits have reopened after after a tanker trailer crash.



State Police say around 9 a.m. Sunday a tractor trailer driver was traveling westbound on the Turnpike in Lower Moreland Township when he lost control.

Police say the tractor trailer went through the Jersey barriers and into the eastbound lanes.

It is believed that the truck's tank was punctured causing an estimated 300 gallons of fuel to spill on the roadway.



Around 12:30 p.m., crews were able to remove the truck from the Turnpike.



State Police say the driver was not seriously injured. He's believed to have suffered facial injuries.

The Turnpike was reopened around 1:45 p.m.

