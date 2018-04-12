TRAFFIC

Pedestrian struck and killed in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
One person died after being struck by a vehicle in New Castle, Delaware.

It happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Route 40 (Pulaski Highway) westbound in the area of Wilton Boulevard.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but later died.

The driver of the striking vehicle did stop at the scene.

Traffic was detoured while police investigated. The road has since reopened.

Investigators are working to determine was caused the fatal crash.

