One person was ejected from a vehicle after a crash on Interstate 295 northbound in Mercer County, New Jersey.The three-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Route 1 in Hamilton Township.The main travel lanes of 295 were closed after the crash, with traffic getting by on the shoulder.There was no immediate word on the condition of the person who was ejected, or if anyone else was injured.Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.