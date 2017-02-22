Broad St Line is still shuttle busing from Walnut/Locust to AT&T. @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/VhxpiWdNIM — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) February 22, 2017

One person is hospitalized after being struck by a subway train on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in South Philadelphia.Action News is told the incident happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday on the platform at the Tasker-Morris station.Video from Chopper 6 HD over South Broad Street and Tasker Avenue showed one person on a stretcher being transferred to a waiting ambulance.There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries to the victim.Service on the Broad Street line was suspended in both directions between the Walnut-Locust and AT and T stations as police investigated.SEPTA was running shuttle bus service between those stops.------