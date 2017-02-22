TRAFFIC

Person struck by SEPTA subway train in South Philadelphia

An accident on the Broad Street subway line left one person seriously hurt. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One person is hospitalized after being struck by a subway train on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in South Philadelphia.

Action News is told the incident happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday on the platform at the Tasker-Morris station.


Video from Chopper 6 HD over South Broad Street and Tasker Avenue showed one person on a stretcher being transferred to a waiting ambulance.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries to the victim.



Service on the Broad Street line was suspended in both directions between the Walnut-Locust and AT and T stations as police investigated.

SEPTA was running shuttle bus service between those stops.

