TRAFFIC

Philadelphia police cruiser involved in Mayfair crash

MAYFAIR (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a crash involving one of their own.

It happened along the 6300 block of Brous Avenue in the Mayfair section on Friday afternoon.

Investigators an officer was driving with lights and sirens on when the cruiser was hit by the driver of a pickup truck.

The officer was taken by medics to Temple Hospital and is in stable condition.

The pick-up truck driver and passenger were both taken to Nazareth Hospital but their conditions are not known at this time.

