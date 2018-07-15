TRAFFIC

Police investigate serious accident on Route 55

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigate serious accident on Route 55. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --
State police are on the scene of a serious accident on Route 55 in Elk Township, New Jersey.

The Action Cam was at the scene in the northbound lanes of Route 55.

One of the cars flipped onto its roof.

The vehicles slammed into each other just after midnight.

There's no word on how many people have been injured, or on their conditions.

Investigators have closed the right lane while they determine what caused the accident.

