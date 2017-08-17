Police: Woman falls out of speeding car in Gloucester Co.

DEPTFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --Police are investigating an incident in which a woman either jumped or fell out of a car at a high rate of speed.
It happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on Northbound Route 42 near the Deptford Mall in Deptford Township.
Police estimated the vehicle was going sixty miles an hour when she fell out of the car.
The woman, who was driving, was taken to Cooper University Hospital.
She is expected to survive.
