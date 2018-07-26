PPA expanding meterUP parking app citywide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Philadelphia Parking Authority is starting to expand its pay by phone parking app meterUP.
In the upcoming months, drivers will be able to use the app on all metered street parking across the city.
The PPA is going to start putting up signs Thursday, and say it should be citywide in the next three months.
MeterUP allows drivers to pay for parking with a smartphone and then add more time remotely.
"In order to avoid a ticket, app users are highly encouraged to ensure their license plate numbers are correctly entered into their app profiles while referencing the correct meterUP zone numbers when making mobile payments," the PPA said.
