TRAFFIC

Rollover crash damages several cars in West Oak Lane

EMBED </>More Videos

Rollover crash damages several cars in West Oak Lane: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 4, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a frustrating morning for some residents in West Oak Lane after their vehicles were damaged by an out-of-control SUV.

Police say just before 12 a.m. Friday a driver lost control and smashed into several parked cars in the 1500 block of East Upsal Street.

The SUV ended up on its roof.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle when police officers arrived. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

There was no immediate word what caused him to lose control, or what charges he might face.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstraffic accidentNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Bicyclist struck and killed in Burlington Twp.
2 injured after police car, SUV collide in Millville
Traffic Alert: Closures Sunday due to Broad Street Run
All lanes of I-95 reopen after crash near Philadelphia airport
More Traffic
Top Stories
Fake DJ gains access to Philly school, meets with students
Philly's 'Iron Chef' announces bankruptcy, sale of restaurant empire
AccuWeather: Near Record Heat Friday. Cooler, Showers for the Weekend
Bags worth $112,000 stolen from King of Prussia Mall
Do pre-workout drinks really give you a boost?
Bicyclist struck and killed in Burlington Twp.
Celtics best Sixers in game 2, 108-103
2 women shot on South Broad Street
Show More
Police: Argument among workers led to fatal airport stabbing
School superintendent accused of defecating on high school track
Search continues for hit and run driver who left boy, 3, injured
Meek Mill pushing for criminal-justice reform in Pennsylvania
20 confirmed E. coli cases in Pa. linked to romaine lettuce
More News