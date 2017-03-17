Route 41 in Avondale reopens after 3-vehicle crash

A crash involving a dump truck, pickup truck and vehicle closed Route 41 for several hours in Avondale, Chester County.The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. Friday on the 800 block of Route 41 near the Baltimore Pike split.The dump truck was carrying a load of sand. It's not clear on what caused the crash.Police say there were no injuries.Route 41 has reopened in both directions from the Route 1 Bypass to Baltimore Pike.------