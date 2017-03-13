#Breaking - acc inv a school bus into a pole on Roosevelt Blvd SB at Harbison. Avoid outer drive. @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/N6YM9iWArp — Matt Pellman (@MattPellman) March 13, 2017

Police say no one was seriously hurt when a mini-school bus hit a traffic signal in Northeast Philadelphia.It happened at 6 a.m. Monday in the southbound outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard near Harbison Avenue.Video from Chopper 6 HD showed the bus parked on the side of the boulevard. A toppled traffic signal was also in the road a short distance away.Police were on the scene. The incident did not appear to be impacting traffic.Action News is told no students were on board the bus when the collision happened.The incident remains under investigation.