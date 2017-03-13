TRAFFIC

School bus hits traffic signal in Northeast Philadelphia

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police say no one was seriously hurt when a mini-school bus hit a traffic signal in Northeast Philadelphia. (WPVI)

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say no one was seriously hurt when a mini-school bus hit a traffic signal in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened at 6 a.m. Monday in the southbound outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard near Harbison Avenue.


Video from Chopper 6 HD showed the bus parked on the side of the boulevard. A toppled traffic signal was also in the road a short distance away.

Police were on the scene. The incident did not appear to be impacting traffic.

Action News is told no students were on board the bus when the collision happened.

The incident remains under investigation.
Related Topics:
trafficschool bus accidentphilly newsNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Pedestrian struck, killed in Mount Laurel, N.J.
4 people injured in crash in Montco
NB Northeast Ext. cleared after 2 crashes block highway
3 children, 2 adults hurt in Del. school bus crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather: A Major Winter Storm Arrives Overnight
PennDOT, Philadelphia prepare for snow storm
Travelers scramble, PHL busy ahead of winter storm
Shoppers make mad dash to stores ahead of winter storm
Autistic teen boy found bound, bruised in Mantua
Death of woman, 73, under investigation in West Phila.
Planned power outage for PECO customers in NW Phila.
Show More
Baby bitten in face by family dog in Bustleton
Homicide investigation in Southwest Philadelphia
Deaths of Harrisburg firefighter, girl in blaze mourned
Body found floating along Schuylkill River in Berks County
Villanova gets top seed in NCAA Tournament
More News
Top Video
Travelers scramble, PHL busy ahead of winter storm
PennDOT, Philadelphia prepare for snow storm
Shoppers make mad dash to stores ahead of winter storm
Planned power outage for PECO customers in NW Phila.
More Video