Second passenger dies after dump truck, SUV collide in Burlington County

BURLINGTON COUNTY (WPVI) --Police in Burlington County say a terrible crash on Tuesday has now claimed a second life.
As Action News told you earlier this week, a dump truck slammed into a van on Route 130 in Burlington.
The driver, 55-year-old Lisa Burdett of Pennsauken, was seriously hurt.
Her 69-year-old passenger, Maryann Mullica, was pronounced dead at the hospital that same day.
Another passenger, 78-year-old Evelyn Miller, died yesterday.
Both Mullica and Miller were from Burlington.
The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.
His identity is being withheld, pending investigation.
