Second passenger dies after dump truck, SUV collide in Burlington County

Police in Burlington County say a terrible crash on Tuesday has now claimed a second life.As Action News told you earlier this week, a dump truck slammed into a van on Route 130 in Burlington.The driver, 55-year-old Lisa Burdett of Pennsauken, was seriously hurt.Her 69-year-old passenger, Maryann Mullica, was pronounced dead at the hospital that same day.Another passenger, 78-year-old Evelyn Miller, died yesterday.Both Mullica and Miller were from Burlington.The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.His identity is being withheld, pending investigation.------