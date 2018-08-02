TRAFFIC

Second passenger dies after dump truck, SUV collide in Burlington County

EMBED </>More Videos

Second passenger dies after dump truck, SUV collide in Burlington County. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 2, 2018.

BURLINGTON COUNTY (WPVI) --
Police in Burlington County say a terrible crash on Tuesday has now claimed a second life.

As Action News told you earlier this week, a dump truck slammed into a van on Route 130 in Burlington.
RELATED: 1 dead, 2 hurt after dump truck, SUV collide in Burlington County, N.J.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 31, 2018.



The driver, 55-year-old Lisa Burdett of Pennsauken, was seriously hurt.

Her 69-year-old passenger, Maryann Mullica, was pronounced dead at the hospital that same day.

Another passenger, 78-year-old Evelyn Miller, died yesterday.

Both Mullica and Miller were from Burlington.

The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

His identity is being withheld, pending investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficn.j. newsnew jersey newscar crash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Nevada hit and run driver sideswipes patrol car seconds before officer steps out
Massachusetts driver says flip flop is to blame for car crash
Sneak peek at 30th Street Station restoration
Caught on video: Car slams into truck stopped on highway
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
Show More
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
More News