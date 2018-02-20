TRAFFIC

SEPTA bus collides with tractor-trailer, injuries reported

SEPTA bus collides with tractor-trailer in Frankford: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on February 20, 2018.

By
FRANKFORD (WPVI) --
A SEPTA bus collided with a tractor-trailer in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, sending more than a dozen people to the hospital.

At the height of the morning rush hour, Frankford Avenue at Orthodox Street was shut down after a SEPTA bus collided with a tractor-trailer.

The truck jackknifed while the bus' front windshield was smashed in.

SEPTA bus collides with tractor-trailer in Frankford: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on February 20, 2018.



The truck driver was not transported to the hospital and did not appear to be injured.

Though he seemed upset as he looked on from just a few yards away.

Passersby were stunned.

"I'm trying to figure out how this happened," George Lighty of Frankford said.

"I hope everybody is alright. That's the first thing I thought. I hope everybody is alright that went to the hospital," Alex Boscic of Frankford said.

SEPTA police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m.

SEPTA bus and tractor-trailer collide: Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 20, 2018.



The Route 5 bus was traveling north on Frankford when it struck the tractor-trailer which was turning onto Frankford from Orthodox Street.

Fifteen passengers were transported to Einstein Medical Center while the bus driver was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. All had non-life-threatening injuries.

Najah Crawford was supposed to be on that bus, but was running late getting her children ready for daycare.

"I'm supposed to be to work at 8; this would be normally my route," Crawford said.

SEPTA is leading the investigation into the crash, although it is in cooperation with Philadelphia police.

The cause of the crash is still not known.

Watch video from the Action Cam of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a SEPTA bus on February 20, 2018.



