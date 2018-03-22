  • LIVE VIDEO SEPTA update on Thursday commute
SEPTA

SEPTA to operate on regular schedule Thursday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --


Many people did not have to go to work or school yesterday, but all eyes are on mass transit Thursday.

SEPTA officials say all modes of transportation will operate on regular weekday schedules.



A news conference is scheduled for 6 a.m., which you can watch here on 6abc.com.

It was a different story Wednesday. Service on the Norristown High Speed Line was suspended beginning at 10 p.m. between Bryn Mawr and Norristown Transportation Center because of heavy snow accumulation. It resumed service around 4:30 a.m.

At the height of the nor'easter, the majority of SEPTA's rail network continued with some exceptions.

Deteriorating road conditions resulted in numerous bus routes being put on weather-related detours and some were suspended.

SEPTA urges commuters to use caution during their travels today as platforms, parking lots, walkways and vehicles may be wet, slippery or icy.

SEPTA is expected to give more information at the morning press conference.

------
