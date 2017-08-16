TRAFFIC

SEPTA unveils Transit Watch mobile security app for riders

SEPTA unveils Transit Watch app: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at Noon on August 16, 2017. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
SEPTA has introduced a new way for riders to report security and safety issues.

The SEPTA Transit Watch mobile app was announced Wednesday morning at SEPTA headquarters in Center City Philadelphia.

The new app allows riders to discreetly report safety concerns or medical emergencies to SEPTA Transit Police in less than 20 seconds.

Riders can even send pictures of anything they consider suspicious.

A SEPTA Transit Police dispatcher will be monitoring the transmissions and may even ask questions of the person submitting them.

Officials say it's not a replacement for 911. Instead, it's an additional tool riders can use to report things to SEPTA's police force.

They hope the discreet quality of the app will encourage more people to speak up.

The new app is a free download available for Apple and Android devices.
