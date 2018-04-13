TRAFFIC

Suspect in custody after 2-vehicle crash in Drexel Hill

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (WPVI) --
Upper Darby Township Police say one person is in custody after a crash in Drexel Hill, Delaware County.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on State Road at Edmonds Avenue.

Video from Chopper 6 showed wreckage littering the road after two vehicles collided.

Police say at least one passenger was injured and had to be extricated.

Investigators say one of the drivers involved in the crash was trying to evade police.

A suspect is now in custody.

