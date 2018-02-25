EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3139513" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video from DelDOT traffic camera.

A tour bus carrying about 3 dozen passengers from Shanghai, China was on its way from Washington to New York City when roadside emergency ignited.It happened just before 4 p.m. along the northbound lanes of I-495, right at the ramp for Northbound I-95."I think it was the machine in the back," said passenger Ray Bai. "Pull over. Emergency. Everybody is out. The luggage is safe."I-495 at 95 was shut down for more than an hour, snarling traffic.Passengers were taken to a nearby visitor's center until another bus could take them to their final destination.------