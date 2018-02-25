TRAFFIC

Tour bus fire temporarily shuts down I-495 northbound in New Castle County

EMBED </>More Videos

Tour bus travelling on I-495 catches fire: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 6 p.m., February 25, 2018 (WPVI)

NEW CASTLE, COUNTY, Del. (WPVI) --
A tour bus carrying about 3 dozen passengers from Shanghai, China was on its way from Washington to New York City when roadside emergency ignited.

It happened just before 4 p.m. along the northbound lanes of I-495, right at the ramp for Northbound I-95.

"I think it was the machine in the back," said passenger Ray Bai. "Pull over. Emergency. Everybody is out. The luggage is safe."

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video from DelDOT traffic camera.



I-495 at 95 was shut down for more than an hour, snarling traffic.

Passengers were taken to a nearby visitor's center until another bus could take them to their final destination.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newsbusfire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Person struck and killed by SEPTA train in Olney
Truck carrying load of hay overturns in Stanton, Del.
Beam falls on vehicles on Pa. Turnpike killing man
Atlantic City-Brigantine tunnel closed because of TV filming
More Traffic
Top Stories
Kelce special guest at Manayunk Mummers Parade
VIDEO: 'Kids Rock' University City for a good cause
Fire destroys 25 school buses; classes resume Monday
Car lands on top of SUV following crash in Camden
Large pothole causing damage to cars on Fifth Street
AccuWeather: Mild For February
2 dead following Chester County crash
Man injured in Oxford Circle home invasion
Show More
Man shot in neck in Southwest Philadelphia
Teen injured in rollover crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
3 injured in I-95 crash near Philadelphia airport
Mom-daughter duo shoot would-be robber in their liquor store
2 arrested in connection with the death of 15-month-old child in Del.
More News
Top Video
Fire destroys 25 school buses; classes resume Monday
Large pothole causing damage to cars on Fifth Street
Raw video from DelDOT traffic camera
Man injured in Oxford Circle home invasion
More Video