A crash involving a tractor trailer is jamming traffic on both the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 1 in Bucks County.It happened before 6:30 a.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of the turnpike near Exit 351 for Route 1.State police tell Action News the crash involved a tractor trailer and at least one other vehicle.There was no immediate word on the number or extent of injuries.One lane was getting by the scene as police investigated.The crash was causing extensive backups on both the westbound turnpike approaching the Route 1 exit and southbound Route 1 approaching the turnpike exit.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.