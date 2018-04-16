Tractor-trailer jackknifes on Vine Street Expressway

This tractor trailer just jack-kniffed on the ramp from the Vine St Exp WB to I-76 WB. @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/rhSGPKmL7q — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) April 16, 2018

The Vine WB is jammed solid and delays will get worse with a jack kniffed tractor trailer on the ramp to I-76. @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/xMteZGHB5D — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) April 16, 2018

The heavy rains are causing quite a messy Monday morning commute.A tractor-trailer jackknifed on the ramp from the Vine Street Expressway westbound to the Schuylkill Expressway westbound.I-676 is jammed approaching the accident scene.Major delays are expected as crews work to clear the area.Flooding has closed part of Martin Luther King Drive, as well. The roadway is closed between the Falls Bridge and Montgomery Drive.------