VINE STREET EXPRESSWAY

Tractor-trailer jackknifes on Vine Street Expressway

Jackknife tractor-trailer on I-676 ramp. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on April 16, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The heavy rains are causing quite a messy Monday morning commute.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed on the ramp from the Vine Street Expressway westbound to the Schuylkill Expressway westbound.


I-676 is jammed approaching the accident scene.



Major delays are expected as crews work to clear the area.

Flooding has closed part of Martin Luther King Drive, as well. The roadway is closed between the Falls Bridge and Montgomery Drive.


