Septa says two operators injured, one of them critical. Two passengers injured- unclear why they were on train. pic.twitter.com/qpLTPdKHZo — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) February 21, 2017

Septa: 1 moving train rear ended a stopped train. 3rd train moving in opposite direction was side swiped. Speeds unknown. — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) February 21, 2017

Septa set up shuttle system to 63d st to work around 69th st El collision problems. pic.twitter.com/Se6Y8AU7GI — John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) February 21, 2017

A chain-reaction train crash in Upper Darby left four people injured, including an operator who is in critical condition.The other injuries include another operator and two passengers. Officials had said the trains were out of service, so it is unclear why those passengers were on board.The collision happened near the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.According to SEPTA, one train rear-ended another train. A third train moving in the opposite direction was side-swiped.The cause of the crash is under investigation.Fire officials say roughly 18 cars were involved, and six derailed.Police are directing traffic away from 69th Street Terminal at this time.SEPTA is operating shuttle buses between the terminal and 63rd Street Station.------