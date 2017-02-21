TRAFFIC

Train operator in critical condition after Upper Darby crash

SEPTA says two out-of-service trains have collided near 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A chain-reaction train crash in Upper Darby left four people injured, including an operator who is in critical condition.

The other injuries include another operator and two passengers. Officials had said the trains were out of service, so it is unclear why those passengers were on board.


The collision happened near the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Action Cam was on the ground after out-of-service trains collided in Upper Darby, Pa.


According to SEPTA, one train rear-ended another train. A third train moving in the opposite direction was side-swiped.



The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Fire officials say roughly 18 cars were involved, and six derailed.

Chopper 6 HD was overhead after out-of-service trains collided in Upper Darby, Pa.


Police are directing traffic away from 69th Street Terminal at this time.

SEPTA is operating shuttle buses between the terminal and 63rd Street Station.



------
Action News Update
Sinkhole opens up in Allentown neighborhood
Tractor trailer overturns on I-476 ramp to I-76
Police: Man made up story of carjacking and child abduction
