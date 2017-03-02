Tree crushes pair of school buses in Ocean County

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --No injuries were reported when a large tree crashed down onto a pair of school buses in Ocean County, New Jersey Thursday morning.
The incident happened on White Road in Lakewood.
It is unclear if there were any students on board or what school the buses were associated with, but authorities say it is lucky that no one was hurt.
The tree shattered windows and the windshield of one of the buses.
Strong winds are believed to be responsible for the tree coming down.
