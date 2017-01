New Jersey State Police are investigating a car carrier truck fire on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County.It happened in the southbound outer lanes of the Turnpike north of Exit 7A in Robbinsville.Officials say a tractor-trailer carrying cars caught fire on the shoulder of the highway around 7 p.m.Chopper 6 over the scene showed fire crews extinguish the fire.No injuries have been reported.