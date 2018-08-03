TRAFFIC

Truck carrying paper products overturns in Camden County

Truck carrying paper towels overturns. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on August 3, 2018.

BELLMAWR, N.J. (WPVI) --
A tractor trailer carrying paper products overturned on the Route 42 southbound ramps in Camden County, New Jersey.

The truck went on its side around 3 a.m. Friday closing the ramp to Creek Road in Bellmawr.

Chopper 6 showed crews working to remove the rolls of paper from the overturned truck.

Chopper 6: Truck carrying paper products overturns on Route 42 on August 3, 2018.



Northbound traffic slowed as drivers took their time to pass the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The ramps were reopened around 7:20 a.m.

