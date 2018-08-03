Truck carrying paper products overturns in Camden County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3874850" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6: Truck carrying paper products overturns on Route 42 on August 3, 2018.

A tractor trailer carrying paper products overturned on the Route 42 southbound ramps in Camden County, New Jersey.The truck went on its side around 3 a.m. Friday closing the ramp to Creek Road in Bellmawr.Chopper 6 showed crews working to remove the rolls of paper from the overturned truck.Northbound traffic slowed as drivers took their time to pass the scene.No injuries were reported.The ramps were reopened around 7:20 a.m.------