A driver slammed into utility pole, knocking out the power to 1,600 PECO customers in the Burholme section of Philadelphia.It happened around midnight Thursday on the 700 block of Dungan Road.Police say the driver lost control and crashed into the pole, bringing down wires.The driver was injured and taken to the hospital in stable condition.PECO arrived to the scene to begin making repairs.Power has been restored to most customers, but a few remain without power.