A water main break has shut down part of the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia."It's just hectic," said Tony Fischer of Olney. " It's chaotic out here, I'm trying to get home."The break itself happened after 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Henry Avenue and Abbottsford Avenue, near a section of Henry Avenue that crosses over the boulevard.The break appears to have sent water gushing down onto the northbound side of the boulevard, and the water turned to ice.Authorities initially shut down all northbound lanes as road crews arrived and began spreading salt on the road to melt the ice. One northbound lane reopened just before 4 p.m., and the entire highway reopened about 40 minutes later.Representatives from the water department said it started as a small leak a couple of days ago and then grew overnight into a break in a 12-inch water main.The Water Department said it waited to turn off the water in order to give a nearby dialysis center time to make other arrangements for patients in critical care.------