WB Schuylkill Expressway reopens after crash in Lower Merion

The westbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway in Lower Merion, Montgomery County have reopened following a crash.It happened around 6:10 a.m. Sunday on I-76 between Belmont Avenue (Exit 338) and Gladwyn (Exit 337).Police responded to reports of an overturned vehicle with someone trapped inside.The person was rescued from the vehicle. There is no word on the victim's condition at this time.Shortly after 7 a.m., the expressway was reopened to traffic.----------