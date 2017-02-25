Woman critically injured in hit-and-run in North Philadelphia

A woman is fighting for her life after she was struck by a vehicle in North Philadelphia.Police say a hit-and-run driver, allegedly speeding, ran her down around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the 400 block of West Wyoming Avenue.Investigators told Action News the woman and her friend were crossing the street when an older white Nissan with a headlight out struck them.The impact of the crash sent the woman flying through the air before she landed on the street.Crews rushed the critically injured victim into surgery at Temple University Hospital.No other injuries were reported.Police are hoping the area surveillance cameras will help in finding the driver and vehicle.------