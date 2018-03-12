UPPER MERION, Pa. (WPVI) --It was a relatively sleepless night for some residents in Upper Merion, Montgomery County after a train horn sounded for three hours straight.
Residents started complaining about the noise around 11 p.m. Sunday.
Action News is told the blaring horn didn't fall silent until 2:30 a.m. Monday.
Police said the train, located at North Henderson Road and Hamlet Drive, belongs to Norfolk Southern.
The company has not returned calls from Action News.
Some hilarious tweets from an Upper Merion resident who dealt with the non-stop blaring of a train horn through the night. This is just one of them, do check out her feed to see the rest! https://t.co/52nhy5Yfr2— Matt O'Donnell (@matt_odonnell) March 12, 2018
