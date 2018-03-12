  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Train horn blares for 3 hours straight in Upper Merion, Pa.

Train horn makes for sleepless night in Upper Merion: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 12, 2018. (WPVI)

UPPER MERION, Pa. (WPVI) --
It was a relatively sleepless night for some residents in Upper Merion, Montgomery County after a train horn sounded for three hours straight.

Residents started complaining about the noise around 11 p.m. Sunday.

RAW VIDEO: Hear the train horn that kept some Upper Merion residents awake for hours on March 12, 2018.


Action News is told the blaring horn didn't fall silent until 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said the train, located at North Henderson Road and Hamlet Drive, belongs to Norfolk Southern.

The company has not returned calls from Action News.


pennsylvania newstrainsUpper Merion Township
