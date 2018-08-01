Transformer issue causes Wildwood power outage

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
A blown transformer caused a power outage late Tuesday night in Wildwood, Cape May County.

It was just before 11 p.m. when Wildwood police say parts of the shore town, including two popular piers, went dark.

Action News viewers sent in photos and video of rides stopped at Morey's Piers on the boardwalk.



The Wildwood Fire Department tells Action News that no one needed to be rescued from the rides.

The Seaport Pier also temporarily lost power.

Power was restored around midnight, and no injuries were reported.

