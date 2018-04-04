Trash truck crashes into parked cars in Grays Ferry

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3299840" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from the Action Cam after a trash truck slammed into several parked cars in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia on April 4, 2018.

An out of control trash truck crashed into several parked cars in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.It happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at 26th and Reed streets.Neighbors say they heard a loud crash. They came out to find multiple cars damaged by a trash truck coming down Reed Street.One car ended up on top of another.The driver of the privately owned trash truck did stop at the scene.Some of the vehicles have been towed away but several heavily damaged cars remain.Action News spoke with one woman who was already on the phone with her insurance company reporting the damage to her car.There are no reports of injuries.It is not yet clear on what caused the trash truck to crash into the cars.------