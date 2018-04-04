Trash truck crashes into parked cars in Grays Ferry

EMBED </>More Videos

Trash truck crashes into several parked cars. Trish Hartman reports during Action News Mornings on April 4, 2018.

By
GRAYS FERRY (WPVI) --
An out of control trash truck crashed into several parked cars in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at 26th and Reed streets.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from the Action Cam after a trash truck slammed into several parked cars in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia on April 4, 2018.


Neighbors say they heard a loud crash. They came out to find multiple cars damaged by a trash truck coming down Reed Street.

One car ended up on top of another.



The driver of the privately owned trash truck did stop at the scene.

Some of the vehicles have been towed away but several heavily damaged cars remain.



Action News spoke with one woman who was already on the phone with her insurance company reporting the damage to her car.

There are no reports of injuries.

It is not yet clear on what caused the trash truck to crash into the cars.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newsaccidentcrashgarbagetrashtruckstruck crash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Alleged YouTube shooter told family she 'hated' the company
Police: Teen stabbed in fight over Instagram post
SEPTA police officer forced to surrender his K-9
Villanova Parade: Route, street closures, parking, and mass transit info
Resilience, resolve and renewed commitment to MLK's legacy
Senior citizen slapped with large bill from faulty meter
4 feared dead after Marine helicopter crash in Calif.
Police release unusual sketch of England burglary suspect
Show More
Part of building crashes down on Pa. teacher's car
AccuWeather: Midday Thunderstorms Possible, Windy Today
Villanova Nation celebrates Wildcats' victory
Coach Jay Wright in select company with 2nd NCAA title
Erving calls Simmons 'once-in-a-lifetime-type player'
More News
Top Video
Police release unusual sketch of England burglary suspect
Part of building crashes down on Pa. teacher's car
Police: Teen stabbed in fight over Instagram post
Senior citizen slapped with large bill from faulty meter
More Video