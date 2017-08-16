TRAVEL

American Airlines to offer non-stop flights from PHL to 3 European cities

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2017. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA INT'L AIRPORT (WPVI) --
You'll be able to fly non-stop from Philadelphia International Airport to three European cities next year.

American Airlines announced Wednesday it will be offering year-round flights to Zurich, Switzerland starting March 25th.

The daily service is being moved back to Philadlephia from JFK International.

And starting on May 4th, travelers can fly nonstop to Budapest and Prague.

Those daily trips are seasonal though, ending in October.

You can start booking flights next week.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
travelair travelamerican airlinesphiladelphia newsSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Drinking problem: Ryanair wants UK airports to curb alcohol
Airbnb cancels reservations in Va. town ahead of white supremacist rally
Disney's 'Minnie Vans' transport guests around Disney World
Alcatraz ferry crew rescues 10 from small vessel
More Travel
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing eggs at Frank Rizzo statue
After Campbell's CEO resigns, Trump disbands councils
Tractor trailer overturns on Route 55 in Harrison Twp.
Search for missing elderly man in Philadelphia
Kids honored for saving woman from Elkins Park fire
Phila. police union wins $8M settlement in overtime dispute
Suspect who urinated on Philadelphia synagogue ID'd, charged
Mourners remember woman killed at Virginia rally
Show More
Lawmakers slam Trump for laying 'blame on both sides' in Charlottesville rally
Nephew of boxer Larry Holmes arrested in '09 murder
SEPTA unveils Transit Watch mobile security app
AccuWeather: Patchy Fog Overnight
Powerball jackpot tops $430 million
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
SEPTA unveils Transit Watch mobile security app
Powerball jackpot tops $430 million
Death investigation underway in Newtown Square
More Video