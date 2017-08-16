You'll be able to fly non-stop from Philadelphia International Airport to three European cities next year.American Airlines announced Wednesday it will be offering year-round flights to Zurich, Switzerland starting March 25th.The daily service is being moved back to Philadlephia from JFK International.And starting on May 4th, travelers can fly nonstop to Budapest and Prague.Those daily trips are seasonal though, ending in October.You can start booking flights next week.----------