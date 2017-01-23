TRAVEL

Amtrak, NJ Transit service restored after downed power lines

NEWARK, N.J. (WPVI) --
Amtrak has restored service for Northeast Regional and Acela Express trains traveling in New Jersey.

Service was suspended Monday evening due to commercial power lines down in area east of Linden, N.J.

Around 5:30 p.m., service was restored.


New Jersey Transit also temporarily suspended service on the Northeast Corridor in both directions between New York's Penn Station and Trenton due to the overhead wire problem near Linden.

Service was restored around 5:15 p.m.


It was the latest issue facing the agency as stormy weather hits New Jersey on Monday.

In southern New Jersey, service between Philadelphia's 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill was suspended when the Delair Bridge became stuck in the open position.

PATCO trains were cross-honoring NJ Transit tickets.
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
