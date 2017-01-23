Amtrak, NJ Transit service restored after downed power lines

All service has now been restored on the NEC. We appreciate your patience as crews worked to safely clear tracks of downed power lines. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) January 23, 2017

NEC and NJCL rail service has resumed between Penn Station New York and Trenton and Long Branch in both directions. (1/2) — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) January 23, 2017

Amtrak has restored service for Northeast Regional and Acela Express trains traveling in New Jersey.Service was suspended Monday evening due to commercial power lines down in area east of Linden, N.J.Around 5:30 p.m., service was restored.New Jersey Transit also temporarily suspended service on the Northeast Corridor in both directions between New York's Penn Station and Trenton due to the overhead wire problem near Linden.Service was restored around 5:15 p.m.It was the latest issue facing the agency as stormy weather hits New Jersey on Monday.In southern New Jersey, service between Philadelphia's 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill was suspended when the Delair Bridge became stuck in the open position.PATCO trains were cross-honoring NJ Transit tickets.