  • LIVE VIDEO Chopper 6 over train derailment in Delaware County
TRAVEL

Freight train derails in Delco: Amtrak Northeast Corridor, SEPTA Wilmington/Newark service suspended

EMBED </>More Videos

Freight train derailment in Delco. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on May 3, 2018. (WPVI)

RIDLEY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A freight train derailment under the I-95 overpass in Ridley Township, Delaware County has affected service on Amtrak and SEPTA.



Amtrak has suspended service on the Northeast Corridor between Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.



SEPTA has suspended service along its Wilmington/ Newark Regional Rail line. Extra trains will operate on the Media/Elwyn line.


The derailment happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the tracks between Eddystone and Crum Lynne stations, five miles north of Marcus Hook.

The Norfolk Southern train with two engines and 88 cars was loaded with stones.

Action News is told the last two cars derailed, with the back car, carrying stones, overturning.



No injuries have been reported.

EMBED More News Videos

Freight train derails in Delaware County. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on May 3, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelpennsylvania newsSEPTAamtrakderailmenttrain derailment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
SEPTA ending token sales in favor of Key Card
Molly Ringwald thanks Southwest Airlines for making emergency landing for her father
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
More Travel
Top Stories
LIVE: Chopper 6 over train derailment in Delaware County
Officials: Person of interest in Churchville murders died of drug overdose
1 dead, 4 wounded in violent night in Philadelphia
Boy, 3, critical following North Philadelphia hit-and-run
Man running to Trenton gas station for help shot, killed
Trump reimbursed Cohen for $130K payment to Stormy Daniels: Giuliani
AccuWeather: Record Heat Today. More Comfortable This Weekend
Perfect weather for 'Dining Under the Stars'
Show More
Nola works into eighth, pitches Phillies past Marlins, 6-0
Self-piloting drone launches in South Philadelphia
2 men arrested at Starbucks settle with city for $200K youth program
Broken window on Southwest flight prompts emergency landing
Police: Teen arrested in skateboarding groper in Haverford Twp.
More News