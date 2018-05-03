Heavy equipment hauled in to help clear derailed train cars from tracks in Crum Lynne. pic.twitter.com/fF9Je4E4Ed — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 3, 2018

Amtrak service bw Philly and Washington temporarily suspended due to derailment. This passenger train slowly rolled through around 5:20 as Amtrak made announcement. pic.twitter.com/610QVi8Lgt — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 3, 2018

Septa Wilmington/Newark line suspended until further notice due to train derailment in Crum Lynne. Extra passenger trains running on Media/Elwyn line. pic.twitter.com/bbV9TPRt6i — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 3, 2018

Wheels from a Norfolk Southern freight train left along the tracks in Crum Lynne, PA following a train derailment this morning. @6abc pic.twitter.com/JLjR6XKG6H — Chuck Purnell (@ChuckP6abc) May 3, 2018

A freight train derailment under the I-95 overpass in Ridley Township, Delaware County has affected service on Amtrak and SEPTA.Amtrak has suspended service on the Northeast Corridor between Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.SEPTA has suspended service along its Wilmington/ Newark Regional Rail line. Extra trains will operate on the Media/Elwyn line.The derailment happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the tracks between Eddystone and Crum Lynne stations, five miles north of Marcus Hook.The Norfolk Southern train with two engines and 88 cars was loaded with stones.Action News is told the last two cars derailed, with the back car, carrying stones, overturning.No injuries have been reported.------