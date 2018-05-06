TRAVEL

California, New York top list of most fun states in America

EMBED </>More Videos

WalletHub ranked the 50 states based on their entertainment, recreation and nightlife options.

If you're looking to have the most fun in America, pack your bags and head to the Golden State.

A new report from WalletHub ranks California as the most fun state to visit in America, with New York, Nevada, Florida and Illinois rounding out the top five. Texas came in at number seven, Pennsylvania at number nine and North Carolina at 18.

WalletHub compiled the report based on the entertainment, recreation and nightlife options available in each state. The financial services company looked at the number of restaurants, theaters, national parks, fitness centers and other attractions per capita in each state while also unpacking how much state and local governments spend on parks and recreation.

Per those metrics, West Virginia ranked as the last most fun state, with Mississippi, Delaware, Rhode Island and Arkansas comprising the bottom five.

Check out the interactive map below to explore WalletHub's rankings around the nation:

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldfun stuffrecreationCaliforniaNew YorkIllinoisNevadaFlorida
TRAVEL
Best summer job ever! Get paid to travel the world
Freight train derails in Delco, delays on SEPTA & Amtrak
SEPTA ending token sales in favor of Key Card
Molly Ringwald thanks Southwest Airlines for making emergency landing for her father
More Travel
Top Stories
Temple student found shot to death in apartment
Winners cross Broad Street Run 2018 finish line
POLICE: Employee stabbed in break room of Center City hotel
Officer who survived hit-and-run completes Broad Street Run
Motorcyclist killed after hitting pothole in Penn's Landing
1 injured after vehicle overturns on Schuylkill Expressway
Source of Lafayette College threat remains unknown
Police vehicle, car collide in South Jersey
Show More
Grieving mom wants to bring son's killer to justice
AccuWeather: Quiet Week Ahead
Waffle House shooting victim's mom accepts daughter's diploma
Some calming of Hawaii volcano, but scientists remain wary
Prom night for Stoneman Douglas students of Parkland
More News