TRAVEL

Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the story of how a free snack on a Delta flight ended up costing one woman.

A free airline snack wound up costing one woman $500.

Crystal Tadlock says a Delta flight attendant gave her an apple toward the end of her flight from Paris.

She took the piece of fruit and put it in her carry-on bag. When she went through customs, an agent pulled out the apple in a plastic pouch from Delta.

"He had asked me if my trip to France was expensive and I said, 'well yeah,' I didn't understand why he was asking that question, and he said, 'It's about to get a whole lot more expensive after I charge you $500," said Tadlock.

Tadlock says Delta should not have given out apples or at least warned passengers not to take them off the plane.

In a statement, Delta would only say, they "encourage customers to follow U.S. Customs and Border Protection protocols."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveldeltaapplesnacksfree foodairline
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Who is hero Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults
Crews work to repair potholes across the region
Philly Phlash offering free rides on Thursday
More Travel
Top Stories
Police: 4 dead in Waffle House shooting, person of interest ID'd
Firefighters battle Sunday morning fire at Parkside church
Man shot in head in Southwest Philadelphia
6 rescued from burning Gloucester Co. apartment building
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at party near Temple University
White Sox pitcher suffers brain hemorrhage during game
Body of missing woman from Philly found in Monroe Co.
AccuWeather: Sunny And Mild
Show More
Flyers look to avoid elimination again in Game 6
Ben Simmons is first rookie since Magic Johnson in 1980 with playoff triple-double
Hoskins goes deep, Nola goes 7 solid, Phils beat Pirates 6-2
Romney must compete in primary for Senate seat
Fatal crash kills 2 on Route 42 northbound in Bellmawr
More News