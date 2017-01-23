Nor'easter reroutes Baltimore couple and many others

Bob and Joy Tyson began their journey at 5 a.m. Monday.After hours at the airport and four canceled flights, the couple was able to fly from Orlando to Philadelphia.Bu they were still not home."And we still have three hours left to go. We're trying to get to Baltimore," Joy Tyson told Action news.Mother Nature's whipping winds reportedly peaked at 50 mph at Philadelphia International Airport, crippling travel and spelling out headaches for passengers."Air traffic controllers were saying we couldn't take off because of what was happening here," Bonnie Moyer of Gilbertsville, Pa. said.Finally in baggage claim, Moyer said her delayed flight was forced to circle the airport until the advisory was lifted."A little bit of turbulence coming in," Moyer said.Passenger Kevin Gleeson of Hershey, Pa. said he was rerouted to Canada to go to Buenos Aires, Argentina.For those still trying to make it home- the Tysons, included - other means were on table."We're going to rent a car and just drive to Baltimore," Bob Tyson said. "It's just one of those things. It happens. No sense being upset."If you are flying to or out of Philadelphia, check the status of your flight with your airline.