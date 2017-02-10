TRAVEL

Officials: Possible engine fire on plane at JFK airport

EMBED </>More News Videos

Officials are investigating a possible small engine fire on a plane at New York's Kennedy Airport.

NEW YORK --
Officials are investigating a possible small engine fire on a plane at New York's Kennedy Airport.

A spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the pilot of an Argentina Airlines flight reported the engine fire late Thursday night while the plane was on the runway preparing for takeoff.

But, Steve Coleman says when rescue trucks arrived they found no evidence of a fire. The plane taxied back to the gate for further examination. No injuries were reported.

The plane was headed to Buenos Aires.

No other information was immediately available.
Related Topics:
travelairplanefirejfk international airport
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Airlines issue travel alerts ahead of snowstorm
Obama enjoys kitesurfing during post-presidency respite
FYI Valentine's Special: Atlantic City Restaurant Week
FYI Valentine's Special: Romantic Nests
More Travel
Top Stories
Police rescue women during home invasion in SW Philly
6abc School Closings and Delays
I-676 ramp to I-76 clear after tractor trailers collide
Rt. 611 SB lanes reopen in Warrington; Evacuated residents returning home
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
US court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban
Teen shot and killed in West Oak Lane
Troubleshooters: Pump jump, power outage at gas stations
Show More
Christian group helps dig out seniors, disabled in Philly
Local reaction to Trump's order on violence against police
Deli owner shoots armed robbery suspect
Wilmington police officer, civilian injured in crash
More News
Top Video
6abc School Closings and Delays
I-676 ramp to I-76 clear after tractor trailers collide
Police rescue women during home invasion in SW Philly
Teen shot and killed in West Oak Lane
More Video