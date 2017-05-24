Pa. lawmakers send Real ID bill to Wolf, who plans to sign it

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --Pennsylvania lawmakers are approving a bill designed to comply with federal identification standards for people who want to fly or enter federal facilities.
The House passed the Real ID bill Wednesday by a 190 to 1 vote. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he'll sign it.
The measure gives residents the option to obtain a driver's license or other ID that meet rules of a 2005 federal law enacted in response to the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
There's also an option for a noncompliant, traditional driver's license or ID.
The bill overturns a 2012 state law that's kept the state from complying based on concerns about cost, constitutionality and government intrusiveness.
There's a June 6 deadline to become compliant for entry into federal facilities. The airliner standards take effect next year.
