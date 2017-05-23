Plane engine catches fire at Newark Airport, 5 injured

Just had to evacuate my @united flight using the slide and everything @EWRairport pic.twitter.com/0YhAAPeoFF — Lo Toney (@lo_toney) May 24, 2017

New Jersey's Newark Airport has reopened after temporarily closing Tuesday night when a plane engine caught fire.United Airlines Flight 1579 from Newark to San Francisco was to depart at 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday.The plane, a Boeing 757, had 124 passengers and seven crew members aboard.While taxiing, officials say the engine caught fire and the chutes were deployed.Passengers of the plane were evacuated by using the slide.Airport officials say five people suffered minor injuries.Crews were able to extinguish the fire.The passengers were brought to Terminal C, Gate 71.United Airlines released the following statement: