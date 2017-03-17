  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
TRAVEL

SEPTA announces proposed fare increases

(WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Local commuters might have to pay more to ride with SEPTA beginning next year.

The Transportation Authority wants to raise fares on the Regional Rail, plus for riders who purchase single trips.

Monthly and weekly TransPass customers would also see an increase.

Changes to some of the most widely used fare payment methods include:

- Cash Fare/Quick Trip: Increase from $2.25 to $2.50
- Tokens/discounted single ride with Key: From $1.80 to $2
- Transit Transfers would remain unchanged at $1
- Disabled Fare: From $1 to $1.25
- Paratransit/Shared Ride: $4 to $4.25
- Weekly TransPass: From $24 to $25.50 (up to 56 trips for one customer)

- Monthly TransPass: rom $91 to $96 (up to 240 trips for one customer)
- Weekly TrailPasses: Currently $27.25-$53, depending on zone; proposed increase to $28.25-$55.75 (up to 56 trips for one customer)
- Monthly TrailPasses: Currently $101-$191, depending on zone; proposed increase to $105-$204 (up to 240 trips for one customer)
- Convenience Pass: From $8 to $9
- Independence Pass: Individual - $12 to $13; Family - $29 to $30
- Ten Trip Discounted Fares for Regional Rail: Currently $38-80 depending on zone; proposed increase to $40-$82.50. (Please note: Ten-Trip Tickets will be replaced upon implementation of the SEPTA Key)
- For other Regional Rail fare proposals, such as pre-paid single trips, on-board purchases and Intermediate One-Way fares, please refer to the attached fare chart.

- Parking: Regional Rail surface lot daily parking fee would increase from $1 to $1.25 with implementation of the SEPTA Key. Surface lot monthly permits would increase from $20 to $25.

If the SEPTA board approves the changes, they would take effect in July of 2018.

The full fare increase proposal and public hearing schedule is posted ONLINE.

