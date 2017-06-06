PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --That trip home this fall won't cost a fortune - if you plan it right. Southwest Airlines announced a nationwide sale that includes one-way tickets from some cities for as low as $49. The flight deals are available now until June 8 at 11:59 p.m. The three-day sale means you can book round-trip tickets for less than $100.
The sale only includes one-way "Wanna Get Away" fares. For longer flights, the pricing increases to $79, $99, or $129 for fares included in the sale.
Included in the sale are one-way flights from Philadelphia International Airport to destinations such as Atlanta, Chicago, Ft. Lauderdale, Nashville, St. Louis, and West Palm Beach - some of those available for $79.
There are some restrictions. The low fares can't be used for domestic flights on Fridays and Sundays, and international travel can only be done on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
