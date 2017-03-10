TRAVEL

Today's Tip: Travel hacks will save you money

If you're ready to shake off the winter blues, we have travel hacks that will help you save money.

If you're ready to shake off the winter blues, we have travel hacks that will help you save money.

A survey by USA today says Google Flights, pick your destination, filter by the airlines and which days and times are cheapest to fly.

Sign up for air fare alerts-- like with AirfareWatchdog. Set the price limit you're willing to pay and it will notify you when the tickets hit that price.

And check out last minute hotel deals-- like from HotelTonight. They offer deep discounts if you're willing to wait to book closer to your arrival date.

