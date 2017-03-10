Today's Tip: Travel hacks will save you money

If you're ready to shake off the winter blues, we have travel hacks that will help you save money.
A survey by USA today says Google Flights, pick your destination, filter by the airlines and which days and times are cheapest to fly.
Sign up for air fare alerts-- like with AirfareWatchdog. Set the price limit you're willing to pay and it will notify you when the tickets hit that price.
And check out last minute hotel deals-- like from HotelTonight. They offer deep discounts if you're willing to wait to book closer to your arrival date.
