TRAVEL

Troubleshooters: What to do if your flight gets cancelled

EMBED </>More Videos

Troubleshooters: What do to if your flight gets cancelled. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 23, 2017. (WPVI)

By
The summer travel season is almost upon us and as we've seen recently, even if you have a ticket getting to your destination isn't always easy.

Remember this video showing chaos erupting after all those flights were cancelled by Spirit Airlines a few weeks ago?

The video is from early May, when Spirit airline cancelled bout 300 flights in a seven-day period. These are irate customers in Fort Lauderdale.

EMBED More News Videos

Chaos erupts at Florida airport after Spirit flights canceled. ABC News' Erielle Reshef reports during Action News at noon on May 9, 2017.



Right around the same time, cheerleaders and their families in Doylestown were scheduled to fly Spirit for a year-end competition in Orlando.

"We happened to just check in for our flight tomorrow and it showed cancelled," said Maria Porreca from Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

You can imagine their reaction. And when they tried to get refunds they were not offered any compensation.

"Once we got off the phone with them, we got the exact same email from them saying the refund was $0 dollars," she said. Adding, "On top of that, it's going to cost us $1,000 to $1,200 more because we had to rebook our flights," said Mark McTague, Victory Vipers Training Center co-owner.

The good news is, after the Troubleshooters contacted Spirit, we got this email from the airline:

"Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers. Spirit is offering refunds or rebooking customers impacted on other available flights, including other airlines. As for the customers you mentioned, we will certainly reimburse them for the additional airfare price difference."

Unfortunately, no US law or regulation specifies what an airline has to do if it cancels a flight - meaning an airline is not required to compensate you if a domestic flight is canceled.

So if this does happen to you, get online immediately and find one or two solutions that you can present to the airline. Also, call immediately while you wait in line for an agent.

If you find a flight on a different airline, ask your original airline if it will "endorse your ticket to the new carrier." But remember - it's not required to say yes.

Also - consider the TripIt Pro app. For $49 dollars a year, among other things, it will help you locate alternate flights and rebook.

To try to avoid the hassle of a cancellation in the first place, here are some tips from our friends at Forbes.com:

- Fly in the morning
- Don't fly into a small airport on a regional plane if you're flying out of a major hub airport
- Fly direct and certainly avoid connecting through cities with inclement weather
- Check a route's on-time performance before booking on sites like FlightStats.com

For more information on passenger rights, CLICK HERE.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
travelconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealairlineair travelmoneyairplaneairport news
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Plane engine catches fire at Newark Airport, 5 injured
Today's Tip: Finding cheap airfares for summer
Improvements needed at PHL in the spotlight
Couple has epic wedding at Mt. Everest Base Camp
More Travel
Top Stories
Phila. man exonerated after 24 years in prison: I feel wonderful
Cecily Tynan's Summer Outlook
3 more arrests after concert attack in Manchester
Manchester concert bombing victims identified
Man, woman treated for stab wounds in Delaware
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun Today, More Rain Coming
Pope Francis hosts Trump at the Vatican
Show More
Jury deliberations underway in DJ Creato murder trial
Unidentified man shot and killed in SW Philadelphia
Victim shot, critically wounded in North Philly
Trump expected to retain attorney for Russia inquiry
Officials: NJ nuclear power plant warning was an error
More News
Top Video
Cecily Tynan's Summer Outlook
Action News Update
Victim shot, critically wounded in North Philly
Man, woman treated for stab wounds in Delaware
More Video