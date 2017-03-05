TRAVEL

TSA announces new pat-down procedure at airports

EMBED </>More News Videos

You may notice a more rigorous screening the next time you go through security at Philadelphia International airport. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
You may notice a more rigorous screening the next time you go through security at Philadelphia International airport.

That's because the TSA is imposing a new, more involved pat-down procedure.

The enhanced security measures come after a Department of Homeland Security study found that some TSA agents were unable to find hidden weapons during basic pat-downs.

That means you'll need to pack a little more resolve and patience.

"What you've got to be prepared for is a little bit of a slower, more deliberate search and it will be a bit more invasive. But it is necessary for security," ABC News Aviation Analyst John Nance said.

Prior to the change, the TSA had given agents five options for patting down travelers.

Now, agents have just a single procedure which will take longer.

But the TSA believes it won't cause delays.
Related Topics:
travelTSAairport securityairport newsu.s. & worldphiladelphia international airportphilly news
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Eek! Mouse delays London-to-San Francisco flight for 4 hrs.
Southwest Airlines donates 10,000 flights
American Airlines computers back online at PHL
Passenger-carrying drones set for flight in Dubai
More Travel
Top Stories
Child critical, parents hurt in West Oak Lane house fire
Obama denies Trump's unsubstantiated claim that he wiretapped phones in Trump Tower
Police: Man stabbed during family fight in Feltonville
AccuWeather: Not As Cold
Homeless woman found suffering from hypothermia in W Phila.
Prosecutors: NY man aimed to fight with Islamic extremists
Delco Memorial Hospital nurses expected to strike
Show More
Troubleshooters: Copay confusion
Former pop star Tommy Page dies at 46
Delaware River Bridge on track to reopen in April
Crime Fighters: Suspect sought in Delco home invasion
Firefighters battle warehouse fire in Kensington
More News
Top Video
Obama denies Trump's unsubstantiated claim that he wiretapped phones in Trump Tower
Police: Man stabbed during family fight in Feltonville
Homeless woman found suffering from hypothermia in W Phila.
Delco Memorial Hospital nurses expected to strike
More Video