You may notice a more rigorous screening the next time you go through security at Philadelphia International airport.That's because the TSA is imposing a new, more involved pat-down procedure.The enhanced security measures come after a Department of Homeland Security study found that some TSA agents were unable to find hidden weapons during basic pat-downs.That means you'll need to pack a little more resolve and patience."What you've got to be prepared for is a little bit of a slower, more deliberate search and it will be a bit more invasive. But it is necessary for security," ABC News Aviation Analyst John Nance said.Prior to the change, the TSA had given agents five options for patting down travelers.Now, agents have just a single procedure which will take longer.But the TSA believes it won't cause delays.