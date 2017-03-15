  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
TRAVEL

What's the Deal: 10 places to travel on budget in 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

If you're looking for an escape from our current snowy, icy scenario, it's a good time to book a trip. (WPVI)

If you're looking for an escape from our current snowy, icy scenario, it's a good time to book a trip.

If you're on a budget - take a breath.

AOL Finance rounded up a list of 10 popular tourism destinations that are cheaper for U.S. travelers this year, and they are for adventurers!

First: To the Caribbean.

TripAdvisor says hotel prices have fallen 8 percent since last year at spots all across the Caribbean, so it's a good time to book.

They say travel to many Asian countries, like Vietnam, is now more affordable than ever.

Add Taiwan, Cambodia and the Philippines to the list.

They say with price drops as deep as 12 percent, you could be staying in a 5-star resort, even a palace, for less than $100 a night.

Also on the list of places to grab a great deal this year is Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates and Costa Rica.

AOL Finance says you will find the biggest drop in Turkey, with a 14 percent plunge in hotel pricing.

We should note that is largely due to this year's travel warning because of the threat of terrorism, but AOL says travel is not restricted so, as a result, they kept it on the list.

Finally, you can save about 10 percent on accommodations in Belize.

The Central American country has access to Caribbean Sea shorelines to the east and the jungle to the west.

------
Related Topics:
travelsaving with 6abcwhat's the dealAOLtraveltravel tips
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Mexico travel warning remains in place ahead of spring break
Today's Tip: Travel hacks will save you money
Delaware soccer player offering free vacations on Facebook
Know your rights if air travel goes wrong
More Travel
Top Stories
13 charged in major Bucks County heroin ring bust
Ice from truck crashes into driver's windshield on I-95
Arrest made in beating death of NJ homeless man
Philadelphia couple wanted in California double murder
Widow of slain prison guard refuses to meet with governor
AccuWeather: Evening Snow Squalls, Bitter Cold
Philadelphia deals with aftermath of nor'easter
Show More
1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash in Delco; Rt. 1 reopens near Creek Rd.
Russian FSB officers, hackers charged in Yahoo breach
House intel leaders see no evidence on wiretap
Will mortgage rates rise? What to know about Fed rate hike
Snow, slush becomes an icy problem in Reading, Pa.
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Snow, slush becomes an icy problem in Reading, Pa.
Fire, partial collapse in restaurant building on South St.
Digging out from more than a foot of snow in Allentown
More Video