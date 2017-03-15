What's the Deal: 10 places to travel on budget in 2017

If you're looking for an escape from our current snowy, icy scenario, it's a good time to book a trip.If you're on a budget - take a breath.AOL Finance rounded up a list of 10 popular tourism destinations that are cheaper for U.S. travelers this year, and they are for adventurers!First: To the Caribbean.TripAdvisor says hotel prices have fallen 8 percent since last year at spots all across the Caribbean, so it's a good time to book.They say travel to many Asian countries, like Vietnam, is now more affordable than ever.Add Taiwan, Cambodia and the Philippines to the list.They say with price drops as deep as 12 percent, you could be staying in a 5-star resort, even a palace, for less than $100 a night.Also on the list of places to grab a great deal this year is Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates and Costa Rica.AOL Finance says you will find the biggest drop in Turkey, with a 14 percent plunge in hotel pricing.We should note that is largely due to this year's travel warning because of the threat of terrorism, but AOL says travel is not restricted so, as a result, they kept it on the list.Finally, you can save about 10 percent on accommodations in Belize.The Central American country has access to Caribbean Sea shorelines to the east and the jungle to the west.------