Tree uproots and falls on house in Berks County

EMBED </>More Videos

Tree uproots and falls on house in Berks County. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on July 27, 2018. (WPVI)

WYOMISSING, Pa. (WPVI) --
A tree uprooted and fell on a house in Wyomissing, Berks County.

It happened around 7 p.m. Friday at the corner of North Sixth and Oley streets as rain and wind moved through the area.

Authorities say no was in the home when the tree came down, and no injuries were reported.

The tree appears to have damaged the porch and part of the roof.

There are also reports that neighboring homes sustained some minor damage.

First responders put caution tape around the scene. Code officials will need to assess the stability of the house.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newstree fall
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News