Trial begins for suspect accused of shooting Philadelphia Police officer

EMBED </>More Videos

Shooting suspect on trial: Trish Hartman reports during Action News at Noon on January 25, 2018. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
The trial of a man charged with shooting a police officer in West Philadelphia at point-blank range two years ago got underway Thursday in a Center City courtroom.

Both the prosecution and defense gave opening statements this morning.

The trial for 32-Year-old Edward Archer opened today with statements from both the prosecution and the defense.

But even before that, as each charge was read, Archer - rather than entering a plea of guilty or not guilty - replied, "I don't plead to anyone but Allah."

Judge Leon Tucker then entered a plea of not guilty.

The prosecution said during the trial, jurors will see video, physical evidence, and hear from witnesses about the night of January 7, 2016.

VIDEO: Ambush folo
Officials said Edward Archer, the suspect in custody, was charged with attempted murder and held without bail Saturday in connection with the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer.


Officer Jesse Hartnett was shot 3 times while sitting in his patrol car at 60th and Spruce in West Philadelphia.

His left arm was shattered by gunfire, leaving him unable to work as a police officer. Prosecutors say he has had 11 surgeries.

Polce said video from the intersection shows Archer approaching the cruiser, charging the driver and firing 13 times. Prosecutors detailed how Hartnett kicked the door of his vehicle open and chased after Archer, firing 7 shots, one of which hit Archer in buttocks. Responding officers then arrested him nearby.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance images were released of the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer.



Authorities say Archer would later confess to the shooting, saying he did it in the name of Islam.

The defense, in its opening statement, hailed Officer Hartnett as a hero, but asked jurors to put aside sympathy and emotion and focus on the law.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross was in the courtroom for the start of the trial.

EMBED More News Videos

A Philadelphia Police Officer was shot three times in the arm at 60th and Spruce Streets late Thursday night.


"This is a major trial," Ross told Action News outside the court house, "and as was stated inside, the attempted assassination of a Philadelphia Police officer just two days after I was sworn in. So obviously I will never forget it."

Homicide Detective Thurston Lucke took the stand after opening statements. Officer Hartnett is expected to take the stand at some point.

The judge said he expects the trial to last for about two weeks.
----------


Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newsshootingpolice officer shotWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Suspect arraigned, held without bail in shooting of Philly police officer
Top Stories
Water main break shuts down NB Roosevelt Blvd. in Tioga-Nicetown
Fake postal worker among 4 suspects in Olney robbery
Man, 78, struck and killed by vehicle in Strawberry Mansion
Pizza delivery driver shot in Brewerytown
Doug Pederson's message for Eagles: Focus on today, not Pats' mystique
Eagles fan who ran into subway pillar remains just as passionate for team
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Smyrna, Del.
Woman, 80, struck by car in front of Delco hospital
Show More
Trump 'looking forward' to being questioned under oath
Woman struck on I-95 in Wilmington, Del. dies
Bettor makes multimillion-dollar wager on Eagles in Las Vegas
Winners pick up Super Bowl lottery tickets in South Philly
AccuWeather: Turning up the temps
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
WB Pa. Turnpike reopens after crash in Bensalem Twp.
Italian train derails near Milan; 3 dead
Eagles fan who ran into subway pillar remains just as passionate for team
More Video