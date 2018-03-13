Portion of Westbound Schuylkill Expressway shut down near King of Prussia after truck spills egg yolks on highway

EMBED </>More Videos

Tractor trailer spills egg yolks on I-76: Brian Taff reports on Action News at 4 p.m., March 13, 2018 (WPVI)

UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A truck carrying liquid egg yolk overturned on an I-76 ramp near King of Prussia, closing a portion of the highway.

It happened around 2 p.m. when the truck was traveling from 202 onto 76 westbound at Mall Blvd.

According to State Police, one person was inside the truck and was not injured at the time of the crash.

Crews are in the process of uprighting the truck and trailer and then an environmental clean-up crew will clean up the mess.

In the meantime, on I-76 westbound- you can access the ramps to Routes 202 and 422, as the overturned truck is just past the ramps. However, Mall Boulevard cannot be accessed.

The thru-lanes to the tollbooth are still open.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newstractor trailerspills
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Duo behind more than 80 burglaries arrested, police said
5-year-old hit by car in Mayfair
Eagles release TE Brent Celek after 11 seasons
Woman found dead with 7 stab wounds in West Philly
Trump ousts Tillerson as Secretary of State
NJ governor calls for higher taxes, more money for schools
AccuWeather: Midweek Wintry Winds, Some Rain and Snow Showers
Man dies after violent Center City stabbing
Show More
Bus crashes in Alabama after Disney trip; driver killed
Famous buried 'ghost tracks' reappear at Cape May beach
Large counterfeit jewelry shipment seized in Philly
Reports: Toys R Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
Police: Lehigh Valley student had 'hit list'
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Trump ousts Tillerson as Secretary of State
Philly recruiting residents to fight opioid epidemic
Under spotlight, special Pa. House race goes to voters
More Video