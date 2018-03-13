A truck carrying liquid egg yolk overturned on an I-76 ramp near King of Prussia, closing a portion of the highway.It happened around 2 p.m. when the truck was traveling from 202 onto 76 westbound at Mall Blvd.According to State Police, one person was inside the truck and was not injured at the time of the crash.Crews are in the process of uprighting the truck and trailer and then an environmental clean-up crew will clean up the mess.In the meantime, on I-76 westbound- you can access the ramps to Routes 202 and 422, as the overturned truck is just past the ramps. However, Mall Boulevard cannot be accessed.The thru-lanes to the tollbooth are still open.------